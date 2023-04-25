MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in the North Valley, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Vine and Walnut Avenues in Winton.

Officers say it began with a chase before gunfire was exchanged.

Officer-invloved shooting at Vine Avenue in Winton

During the preliminary investigation, Merced County Sheriff’s Investigators say they were able to determine that Livingston Police fired one shot at the occupants of the vehicle.

Investigators say they were able to obtain video of the incident showing the driver put a gun to his head, causing a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials say one suspect died by suicide and the other was taken into custody.

Luckily no officers were hurt.

All names are being withheld at this time pending further investigation and notification to the next of kin.