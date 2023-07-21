FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teens are in custody after a high-speed chase ended at a Clovis Fire Station Friday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they tried pulling a car over for a traffic violation around 3:30 a.m. on Blackstone and Gettysburg avenues. They say the car quickly turned onto Gettysburg Avenue and took off.

According to deputies, the car reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended, according to officials, when the driver crashed through the gate of Clovis Fire Station #1 on Pollasky and 7th.

Deputies say there were at least four people in the car three were detained one ran off into the neighborhood. No injuries were reported.