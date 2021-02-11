Chase and crash in northwest Fresno leads to arrests and firearms found, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Six people are under arrest following an attempted traffic stop of three suspect vehicles Thursday afternoon, leading to a chase and one of the vehicles crashing immediately outside a Fresno apartment complex, according to police.

Officers say an ongoing gang enforcement operation involving agencies including MAGEC, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, and the ATF, led to the identification of three vehicles involved in illegal operations. Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicles in the area of Friant Avenue and Highway 41, but one got away and eventually crashed outside an apartment complex on Nees Avenue.

Two suspects attempted to flee the scene, but police add that they were quickly apprehended. Six individuals are now in custody.

Investigators say an initial search of the vehicles found ten firearms, including handguns, assault weapons, and a shotgun.

