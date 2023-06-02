1 dead after crash against bicyclist on Clovis, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office say they have filed charges Friday against Jonathan Paul Petty of Clovis after he allegedly hit and killed Peter Binz Wednesday night.

The DA says Petty was driving his truck westbound on Herndon Avenue, Petty crashed into a bicycle being ridden by Binz.

Following the crash, according to the DA Petty fled the scene back to his house. Petty was contacted at his residence by law enforcement officers from the California Highway Patrol, who performed an investigation to determine whether Petty was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Following that investigation, officers say they determined that Petty was under the influence of alcohol. The DA says a felony complaint was filed in the Superior Court alleging that Jonathan Petty committed:

1. One (1) Count of MURDER [Penal Code §187];

2. One (1) Count of LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT – CAUSING DEATH [Vehicle Code §20001(b)(2)];

3. One (1) Count of DRIVING ON A RESTRICTED LICENSE BASED UPON PRIOR DUI CONVICTIONS [Vehicle Code §14601.2(b)]; and,

4. One (1) Count of DRIVING WITH A BAC ABOVE .01 WHILE ON PROBATION FOR DUI [Vehicle Code §23247(e)].

According to the DA Petty was previously convicted for driving under the influence on December 15, 2022, for his role in a previous crash, and was still on a grant of probation stemming from that case at the time of the crash.

If convicted of the charges and allegations, Petty faces a sentence of up to 4 years plus a term of 15 years to life in prison.