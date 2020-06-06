Charges dropped against alleged bike vigilantes in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Charges against a pair of so-called bike vigilantes in Visalia have been dropped, according to police. The case was opened after a video showing a man and woman chasing bike thieves with baseball bats was released online.

The Visalia Police Department confirmed that the Tulare District Attorney’s Office dropped charges due to no video evidence of the actual assault and no cooperation from victims.

The original allegation stated that the incidents took place from July 2019 until November 2019, in the 200 block of E. Dove Ave.

In the videos, it appears as if the suspects planted a bicycle in the front yard of their home, unsecured, and waited for someone to try and steal the bicycle. Authorities say once someone tried to steal the bike, the suspects would rush from the house and assault the individual with a baseball bat.

