CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was already in custody had charges added, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say the Fresno County’s Adult Compliance Team (ACT) served a search warrant at a home in Tollhouse Thursday.

Investigators say the suspect was identified as Jeffrey Mast of Tollhouse. Clovis Police Officers say Mast was detained for suspected shoplifting earlier this month. Officers say they found multiple magazines for an AR-15 rifle in Mast’s car, and because he is on felony probation, arrested him.

Photo provided by the Clovis Police Department.

Police say ACT began investigating while out of custody. Mast was then contacted again by a Clovis Police Officer on patrol and was arrested for having drug paraphernalia which violated his probation terms.

On Oct. 13 while Mast was still in custody at the Fresno County Jail, police say ACT served a search warrant at his Tollhouse home. Officers located 20 firearms and approximately 20,000 rounds of ammunition.

Since Mast is on probation for felony domestic violence, police say he is not allowed to have firearms or ammunition.

Mast is being charged with several felonies in relation to firearms and ammunition and remains in Fresno County Jail at this time, police say.