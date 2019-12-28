Central Valley McDonald’s employees help save woman who mouthed ‘help me’ in drive-thru

The Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, 'We are lovin’ it!'

LODI, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Employees at a Central Valley McDonald’s are being hailed as heroes after helping save a woman who mouthed “help me” in the restaurant’s drive-thru on Christmas Eve, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 2 p.m., a woman went into the McDonald’s and told an employee at the counter to call 911, the Sheriff’s Office said. She also gave the employee the license plate of the vehicle that she was traveling in and asked them to hide her.

After the woman used the restroom, she attempted to place an order at the counter, but the suspect, identified later as Eduardo Valenzuela, was nearby and demanded she use the drive-thru, the Sheriff’s Office said.

While in the drive-thru, she mouthed to an employee, “help me.”

Just as that happened, deputies arrived and spoke with employees inside the restaurant; they rushed them out the door telling them that the woman needing help was in the drive-thru line, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was driving her vehicle with Valenzuela in the passenger seat when deputies ordered her to pull over.

During the investigation, deputies comforted the shaken woman and discovered that Valenzuela had been violent with her in the past, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Christmas Eve, he told her to take him to visit his family and threatened her life, stating he would use a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office said. A firearm was located in the trunk of the vehicle — which was stolen.

Eduardo Valenzuela

Valenzuela was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of making criminal threats, being in possession of stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The McDonald’s location is a designated “SAFE PLACE” which means the employees are trained to handle all types of emergencies.

The Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, “We are lovin’ it!” after the McDonald’s employees were instrumental in helping the victim.

