Central Fresno doughnut shop robbed, suspected robber arrested near Fresno State

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a robbery earlier in the day at a central Fresno doughnut shop, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the doughnut shop in the area of Blackstone and Shields avenues, around 10 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police said the suspect took off in a vehicle and hit a person. It was reported that the victim suffered a head injury. There was no information on their condition.

A police helicopter located the suspect vehicle and followed it to an apartment complex near Cedar Avenue and Bulldog Lane.

The suspect took off from the vehicle and ran into an apartment unit, where he was arrested on a warrant and is a person of interest in the robbery, police said.

Authorities added that another suspect could have been with him but did not find them.

