Central Fresno crash ends in fatal shooting, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fresno Police .jpg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a traffic collision early Sunday morning in southeast Fresno that ended in gunfire and left a man dead.

Officers responded to a crash that was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of Belmont and Backer avenues, said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. Arriving officers found a man shot multiple times that was declared dead at the scene.

Several people were detained at the scene as investigators determined what happened.

Chamalbide said officers were told that there was a collision at the intersection that turned into an argument. The argument went then ended in a shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting as they speak with eyewitnesses and try to find video of the incident.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com