Central Fresno crash ends in fatal shooting, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a traffic collision early Sunday morning in southeast Fresno that ended in gunfire and left a man dead.

Officers responded to a crash that was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of Belmont and Backer avenues, said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. Arriving officers found a man shot multiple times that was declared dead at the scene.

Several people were detained at the scene as investigators determined what happened.

Chamalbide said officers were told that there was a collision at the intersection that turned into an argument. The argument went then ended in a shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting as they speak with eyewitnesses and try to find video of the incident.

