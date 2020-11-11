Cemetery vandalism: Transient arrested after police say she stole from graves in Selma

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A transient is under arrest after police say she was defacing and stealing from graves in Selma.

The incident took place Thursday, at around 8:30 p.m., at the Memorial Cemetery at 2430 Floral Avenue.

Officers say 44-year-old Jody Lynn Rodriguez was seen by a witness popping and cutting balloons. She was also seen stealing flowers, candles, baskets, and figurines from gravesides. Rodriguez still had the items when the police arrived.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of destroying cemetery property and petty theft. She was later booked into Fresno County Jail.

