CDCR moves Golden State Killer to protective housing at Corcoran State Prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Joseph DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, was transferred to the Protective Housing Unit at Corcoran State Prison in late January for his safety, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

DeAngelo had been admitted to North Kern State Prison in Delano, a CDCR reception center, on Nov. 3 as part of a process to make housing determinations based on a prisoner’s classification score and in accordance with security, medical, psychiatric, and program needs, said spokeswoman Terry Thornton. He was sent to Corcoran on Jan. 26 after the reception process was complete.

The Protective Housing Unit at Corcoran houses inmates whose high notoriety has caused public interest in their cases and require “exceptional housing.”

Thornton said the unit houses inmates whose safety would be endangered by being in the prison’s general population.

DeAngelo is serving multiple consecutive life sentences for sadistic rapes and murders that terrorized much of the Central Valley and California in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.