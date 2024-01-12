REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators with the Reedley Police Department have released the cause of the death of the four victims killed on the 1100 block of South Church Street. Three of the victims were discovered on Saturday, and another on Tuesday.

According to the police department, all four victims sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Officers say the information adds to their understanding of what happened and is a significant factor in the ongoing investigation.

Three family members were found dead in a home on the 1100 block of South Church Avenue on Saturday – and a fourth was found in the home next door on Tuesday.

Of the victims found at the first home, police identified them as 81-year-old Billy Bonds, 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds and 61-year-old Darrell Bonds. Police identified the man who was found in the home next door as 43-year-old Matthew Bonds.

The announcement on Friday comes a day after the unidentified 17-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of homicide. Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza says he fully supports the petition by the District Attorney’s Office for the suspect to be tried as an adult “given the nature and severity of the crimes.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4250.