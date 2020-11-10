Caught on camera: Spray paint vandalism in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Security video shows someone wearing a hoodie and skinny jeans appearing to spray paint the numbers 666, pig, and other obscene words and symbols on the garage door of a northeast Fresno home.

Police say the amount of damage done qualifies this incident as felony vandalism. The surveillance footage shows two people walking up to the home near Behymer and Chestnut Avenues.

“There are no signs of any activity like this in the neighborhood, so I was kind of like in shock, trying to figure it out,” said the homeowner Abel Arellano.

Arellano says he woke up Monday morning and saw the vandalism from his living room window.

“I came out to take a closer look and walked around the house, around that corner and find all the graffiti – it was upsetting and frustrating,” Arellano said.

Video shared with Eyewitness News shows another angle from the side of Arellano’s home. It shows what appears to be a dark-colored truck passing by, but investigators are unsure if it is related to this incident.

Arellano says he does not know why this would happen to him. He and his family have lived at this house for more than 20 years.

Police do not believe the incident is gang-related or a hate crime, and officers consider it an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000.

