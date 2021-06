MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police released video Wednesday of the burglary of a Madera pharmacy hoping to identify the culprits.

Police are hoping the public can identify the two individuals caught on camera stealing what is described as “a large amount of pharmaceuticals” from the Cleveland Pharmacy on West Cleveland Avenue in Madera.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police at (559) 674-4220 or to send a direct message to the Madera Police Department Facebook page.