CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a possible case of animal cruelty after an individual allegedly left three small dogs in a cage under the rain.

The report says, on Sunday, Feb. 5, this person drove up to the Clovis Animal Receiving and Care Center during a storm, removed a small metal cage from their vehicle, and left it outside the gate on the cold wet concrete in the rain. Officials say the three dogs were shivering and terrified when finding them.

According to the authorities, the suspect had covered his face and the license plates of the vehicle.

According to the California Penal Code 597s. “every person who willfully abandons any animal is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department.