Caught in the act: Man arrested for catalytic converter thefts, Sanger police say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police arrested a man stealing catalytic converters in Fresno County on Sunday, according to Sanger Police officials.

Officers say on Sunday night police responded to the area of Tenth and K streets regarding a suspicious vehicle.

Police say when searching the area they found Gregory Escobar and the suspicious vehicle which contained two catalytic converters in a duffle bag, an electric saw, bolt cutters and flashlights.

Vehicle Escobar was driving when found by police. (Photo Courtesy: Sanger Police Department)

According to officials, officers searched the area for the vehicles the converters were taken from but were not able to locate any victims.

Detectives responding to the incident say they towed the suspicious vehicle and arrested Escobar for outstanding warrants.

During the investigation, detectives say it was determined that both catalytic converters were stolen from a vehicle at a Sanger car dealership.

Video surveillance shows Escobar stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a nearby parking lot as well, police say.

According to authorities, Escobar was booked at the Fresno County Jail on his warrants. Additionally, charges including grand theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property were later added.

Police say Escobar was also wanted by the Fresno Police Department.

