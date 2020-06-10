Catalytic converter thief wanted after it was stolen outside the victim’s home, deputies say

PIXLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies in Tulare County are searching for a man they say stole a catalytic converter from a car parked outside a Pixley home.

On May 26, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified suspect stole the catalytic converter from a car parked in the victim’s driveway. The estimated loss was $2,500.

According to deputies, the suspect drove away in a black midsize SUV, closely resembling a 2003 to 2007 Saturn Vue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Javier Guerrero or Sgt. Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 802-9523.

