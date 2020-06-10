Catalytic converter thief wanted after it was stolen outside the victim’s home, deputies say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Catalytic converter thief wanted after it was stolen outside the victim's home, deputies say

PIXLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies in Tulare County are searching for a man they say stole a catalytic converter from a car parked outside a Pixley home.

On May 26, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified suspect stole the catalytic converter from a car parked in the victim’s driveway. The estimated loss was $2,500.

According to deputies, the suspect drove away in a black midsize SUV, closely resembling a 2003 to 2007 Saturn Vue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Javier Guerrero or Sgt. Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 802-9523.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know