Catalytic converter theft on the rise, police receiving several crime reports

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two thieves captured on surveillance video stealing catalytic converters early Saturday morning, Atwater police saying it’s on the rise.

Atwater police department says they have taken several crime reports involving catalytic converter theft over the last several weeks.

The two photos shown were captured in the Industrial Park area, the two thieves fled the area prior to police arrival, police say.

If you have any information related to the two individuals and/or the suspect vehicle shown, please contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.

