SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New legislation designed to crack down on catalytic converter thefts was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Assemblymember, Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Delano) introduced Assembly Bill 1519 earlier this year, as catalytic converter thefts continue to be a problem for drivers in California.

AB 1519 makes it illegal to remove a VIN marking that has been placed on a catalytic converter. The bill also makes it illegal to possess three or more catalytic converters that have had their VIN markings removed.

“We need law enforcement to put these thieves in handcuffs, but instead our laws have handcuffed law enforcement,” said Bains. “Criminals have become so brazen they commit these thefts out in public in the middle of the day for all to see. There has been no fear of accountability, and victims have had little to no hope for justice. That changes now.”

Bains says Sacramento has been missing out on action on this issue and that the laws in California do nothing more than slap the thieves on the wrist.