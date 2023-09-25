VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after officers responded to a Visalia home for a report of a man with a gun, police say.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Church Street on Sunday around 1:00 p.m.

According to police, as officers were checking the area, they found a loaded AR15-style rifle with a modified stock and 170 grams of packaged fentanyl in the backyard of a home. A large amount of cash was also found.

(Left) 31-year-old Enrique Gomez. (Right) 27-year–old Angelo Meza.



Officers say they arrested 31-year-old Enrique Gomez and 27-year-old Angelo Meza for conspiracy of narcotic sales and possession of an illegal firearm.

Both men were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.