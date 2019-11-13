Case involving death of Exeter police officer expected to conclude this week

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The case for the 2015 murder of Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green is set to completely wrap up Wednesday, with closing arguments starting Thursday morning.

The case, which began with opening statements over a month ago, has focused on Feb. 6, 2015 — the day Green was shot dead in his home.

Several witnesses have taken the stand including Green’s alleged murderer and ex-wife, Erika Sandoval.

Sandoval testified that she saw broke into Green’s home before she shot and killed him.

Sandoval stated she snapped after she saw inappropriate photos in Green’s safe, which made her fear for their son’s safety.

No photos were ever found.

Prosecuting Attorney David Alavezos claims Sandoval was a jealous woman who waited in Green’s home until he got home from the gym to kill him.

