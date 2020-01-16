17-year-old killed after car-to-car shooting near Five Points

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A 17-year-old has been killed after deputies say he was struck in a car-to-car shooting in Fresno County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were both in a car in the area of Highway 145 and Excelsior Avenue Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. when they were hit by gunfire from another vehicle.

The driver, who was uninjured, quickly turned around and drove to a nearby CHP officer who was conducting a traffic stop.

The 17-year-old was shot in the lower body and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The 18-year-old was shot in the arm and is in a stable condition in the hospital.

Investigators are working to establish whether or not the victims had any gang affiliations. A motive for the shooting is unknown. No arrests have been announced.

No other information was immediately available.

