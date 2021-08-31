Car-to-car shooting in Fresno puts man in the hospital, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is in the hospital following a car-to-car shooting in southwest Fresno – less than half a mile from an elementary school.

The incident took place around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Tulare Street and Pottle Avenue. Officers say they responded to a seven-round ShotSpotter alert in the area and arrived to find several shell casings on the ground.

Around 10 minutes later, police were informed about a Hispanic man in his early 20s had been dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening injuries and his condition is described as stable.

Officers say the gunshot victim was with another person inside a vehicle going southbound on Pottle Avenue when they encountered another vehicle going northbound on Pottle Avenue – which is when the shots were fired.

Investigators say it is possible that the incident is gang-related. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

