LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was found with a stolen car, and drugs lead authorities on a chase in Lemoore, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 14, around 9:58 p.m. a Kings County deputy was on patrol in the area of Jersey and 17th Avenues in Lemoore.

The deputy said they saw a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car. After running a registration check the car was matched to one that was stolen in Tulare County, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said they later identified the driver of the car as Ronald Battle.

Deputies said as they approached the car Battle drove away, and lead deputies on a chase at speeds up to 125 mph.

Several times while being pursued Battle turned off the car’s lights in an effort to hide, according to deputies.

Battle lost control of the car and veered off the roadway into an empty canal near 13th and Jersey Avenues, according to deputies.

Deputies say Battle ran from the car but was later found in a tunnel underneath 13th Avenue.

While searching Battle, authorities say they found 3.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Battle was booked on charges of auto theft, possession of stolen property, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for public safety, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s department.