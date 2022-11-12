VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia police are still looking for the suspect who stole a car with a baby inside Friday night.

According to police, the car theft was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center at Noble Avenue and Ben Maddox Way.

While enroute, officers say they learned a one-year-old infant had been left inside the running vehicle while its mother ran into a restaurant to pick up food.

Police searched the area and say they were able to quickly find the car in the back of the restaurant’s parking lot, with the baby unharmed and still inside.

Investigators say whoever took the vehicle fled the area before they arrived. Once found, the suspect could face charges of suspicion of auto theft, kidnapping, and child endangerment.

Officers say the Tulare County Child Welfare Services Department was contacted, and the investigation is ongoing. Visalia police ask that anyone with information on this case, or know the whereabouts of the suspect, to please contact them at 559-734-8116.