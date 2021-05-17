Car stolen during armed robbery outside of Visalia gas station, deputies say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A person had their car stolen by two armed men outside of a gas station in Visalia on Monday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the Shell Gas Station near Highway 99 and Avenue 280 after someone reported an armed carjacking.

Deputies say they learned that two men armed with a gun walked up to a driver and stole their green Kia Telluride with the license plate of #8TDU893.

The armed men then drove off in the person’s car, followed by a white SUV with Washington state license plates.

The stolen car was last seen going southbound on Highway 99.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone that spots the stolen car call 911 immediately and not try to approach or confront the suspects.