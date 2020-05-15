Double-DUI crash sends car into Fresno business and starts fire, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A two-vehicle crash involving two suspected DUI drivers ended with one of the cars involved smashing into a Fresno business Thursday, according to police.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Bullard and Blackstone avenues.

Officers say the crash happened when a car driven by one of the suspected DUI driver hit an SUV, sending the car careening into the business and causing serious injuries to the driver’s leg. The SUV also received significant damage.

According to Fresno Police, the driver of the other vehicle was also found to under the influence and was also arrested for DUI.

Fresno Fire units on scene, two vehicle accident resulted in one vehicle into a building, vehicle caused a fire that extended into the ceiling of the business, initial FFD crews were able to rescue a patient trapped inside the vehicle then quickly knock down the attic fire pic.twitter.com/PJC6mJYyjG — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 15, 2020

According to Fresno Fire, the injured driver was transported to the hospital, and crews worked to extinguish flames sparked by the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

