VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hit-and-run driver sheared a fire hydrant before crashing into a building early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Investigators say a driver crashed into a fire hydrant in the area of Court and Third streets, near Oval Park. The fire hydrant was knocked out of place, causing gallons of water to begin spilling onto the roadway.

Photos shared by the fire department show a big geyser of water shooting into the air as firefighters worked to shut the hydrant off.

Crews say the impact of the crash caused the car to continue forward until it slammed into a nearby building, breaking out a front window on the structure.

After the crash, investigators say the driver got out of the car and ran away before law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.