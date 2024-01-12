FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three juveniles are in the hospital after the car they were in was launched over a Fresno canal and hit the other side, before rolling onto its side, according to police.

Officers say they were called around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning to what was originally reported as a stabbing in the area of Kern Street and F Street in Downtown Fresno. Officers determined that no stabbing had occurred, but an assault with a fire extinguisher had taken place instead.

Witnesses reported that the suspects had left in a red four-door vehicle and driven away from the scene.

Officials say other responding officers reported seeing a red vehicle in the area driving at a high rate of speed northbound on G Street and attempted to follow it. The officers arrived in the area of G Street and Divisadero Street and saw a plume of dirt near the high-speed rail project in the area. They found that the vehicle had apparently “lost control and launched over the canal.”

The three people inside were extracted from the vehicle by the Fresno Fire Department who used the Jaws of Life, and were taken to the hospital.

Officers do not know if the occupants of the vehicle were the ones involved in the original disturbance at Kern Street and F Street. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.