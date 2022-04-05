TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found shot after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Tulare County deputies.
Officers say they were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 308 near Visalia around 5:00 a.m. for a wrecked vehicle in a ditch.
When CHP offices arrived they found the driver was shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.