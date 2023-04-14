CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver has been arrested and his car impounded on suspicion of street racing, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday, officials say a Clovis Police Officer noticed two cars street racing near Barstow and Minnewawa.

The officer pulled over one of the two cars and arrested the driver for suspicion of street racing and having an illegal modification to their car.

Officers say they have seen an increase in reckless drivers on roadways and that they will continue to do their best to locate and arrest these drivers as much as possible.

Officials are asking residents to call and report any street racing or suspicious activity on roadways at (559) 324-2800.

If it’s an ongoing problem and residents have specific information as to a vehicle description and/or location where it’s been occurring, call the traffic hotline anytime at (559) 324-3400.

Officers say to those drivers who make a conscious decision to drive recklessly and put their lives at risk, officers will continue to cite or arrest when a violation is witnessed.

Violators also risk being towed or having the car impounded for up to 30 days when applicable.

“Please, slow down, and obey the laws of the road, or you’ll eventually meet at least one of our officers,” police say.