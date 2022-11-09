FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car has now been impounded a month after officers spotted a driver driving recklessly in a parking lot at the Fresno Fairgrounds, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On October 11, officers were patrolling the area around the fairgrounds when they saw a driver doing donuts in a parking lot. When officers tried to pull the car over, they say the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase.

The driver was able to get away after officers said they decided to call off the chase out of concern for the safety of the public.

During the investigation, officials said they identified the driver and impounded the vehicle on Tuesday night. The car will remain impounded for 30 days.

Investigators said they are still working to find and arrest the driver on charges related to reckless driving.