Car dealership struck in Fresno drive-by shooting, police say

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno car dealership was struck by gunfire Tuesday following a drive-by shooting in the city Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

At around 5:20 p.m., officers say multiple 911 callers described shots fired from a white vehicle in the area of Blackstone and Bullard. Another caller said the back window to her vehicle was shattered by gunfire.

Investigators established that an unidentified subject was shooting at another motorist as they traveled southbound on Blackstone at Bullard. They found two shell casings in the area – and a large showcase window at Michael’s Chevrolet was shattered after apparently being struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.

