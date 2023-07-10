CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department is searching for a suspect who they say shoplifted items from Dick’s Sporting Goods Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Dick’s around 11:30 a.m. at Clovis and Herndon for a report of suspected shoplifting in progress. While officers were responding, using the city camera network, police say dispatchers followed the suspect in his car after he left the store.

According to police, the alleged suspect got onto westbound Highway 168 from Herndon Avenue. Police say an officer attempted to pull over the car on Highway 168, but the driver failed to stop.

Officers lost sight of the suspect’s car in the area of Shields Avenue and First Street in Fresno. Officers later found the car, unoccupied. Officers searched for the suspect in the area but were unable to locate him.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the suspect is described as a black male adult, between 5’10 and 6’0 tall, around 200-230 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue button-up shirt, and a black A’s baseball hat.

The suspect’s car was towed from the scene as evidence and officers located the stolen property from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The suspect is wanted on suspicion of evading officers and shoplifting.