Camera found in a bathroom used by children; police arrest this family friend

ATWATER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An Atwater man was arrested on Monday after police say he installed a camera into a bathroom of a friend’s home.

Christopher Sanghera, 35, was arrested after officers were contacted by the mother of the children when she located the camera attached to a light fixture.

Authorities say the bathroom where the camera was placed was primarily used by the juveniles living in the home.

The mother was able to remove the SD card from the camera and found footage of Sanghera as he was installing the camera as well as separate footage of herself as she was getting dressed police said.

Detectives say they found more footage that showed two juveniles, at separate times, unclothing and taking a shower.

Sanghera is a long-time family friend and had visited the home on Sunday.

Authorities arrested Sanghera at his home without incident and questioned by detectives.

Sanghera was booked at the Merced County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy.

