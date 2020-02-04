California sex offender dies 2 months after prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) A California state prison inmate has died more than two months after he was apparently attacked by his cellmate.

Corrections officials said Monday that 50-year-old Noah Rutherford died Sunday from injuries he suffered in November at Kern Valley State Prison.

He had been serving a 30-year sentence from Los Angeles County for 18 counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14 using force, violence or fear.

Officials say his cellmate is suspected in his death. Steven Law is serving a life sentence from Tulare County for armed robbery as a repeat offense. 

