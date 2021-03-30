California man convicted of “execution” of sheriff’s deputy

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been convicted of first-degree murder for shooting a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy in what investigators termed an execution-style shooting in 2016.

The Modesto Bee says a jury on Monday convicted David Machado of shooting Dennis Wallace at a park in the city of Hughson as the deputy checked out a van that Machado’s mother had reported stolen a week earlier.

Jurors will now begin the second phase of the trial to determine whether Machado was sane at the time of the killing. If found insane, he could be sent to a mental hospital rather than prison.