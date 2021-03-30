California man convicted of “execution” of sheriff’s deputy

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been convicted of first-degree murder for shooting a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy in what investigators termed an execution-style shooting in 2016.

The Modesto Bee says a jury on Monday convicted David Machado of shooting Dennis Wallace at a park in the city of Hughson as the deputy checked out a van that Machado’s mother had reported stolen a week earlier.

Jurors will now begin the second phase of the trial to determine whether Machado was sane at the time of the killing. If found insane, he could be sent to a mental hospital rather than prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com