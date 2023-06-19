CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crash into a building in Clovis has pushed back the date a popular cafe was set to move to a new location.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the car into the building call at 2331 Villa Avenue was where Panaderia Cafe Oaxaca was going to relocate to from their current location at Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue.

In a post on Instagram, Panaderia Cafe Oaxaca writes that someone drove into the new building where the business will be relocating to – meaning the date they will be moving in will be pushed back. The business adds that no one was inside the building at the time of the incident.

According to the police department, the car went into the building on Saturday shortly before 4:00 a.m. Officers gave a sobriety test to the driver and the man behind the wheel, 34-year-old Norris Cobb of Fresno, was transported to Fresno County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported in the incident.