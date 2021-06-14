Cafe burglar arrested 8 hours after getting out of jail for earlier burglary, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say attempted a burglary at a western Fresno cafe over the weekend had been out of jail for around eight hours following a previous burglary arrest.

According to Fresno Police, officers responded to Al’s Cafe on Olive and Crystal avenues on Sunday at around 1:50 a.m. after the owner reported a burglary in progress – as they watched through the cafe’s surveillance cameras.

Officers arrived and reported seeing the suspect inside the building, later receiving an alert that the hatch to the roof had been breached. A drone operator responded to assist and saw that a backpack and cinderblock were holding down the roof hatch. Following a search of the roof, officers found the suspect, 26-year-old Richard Saldana, in an air conditioning unit crawlspace.

Saldana was booked into Fresno County Jail for the second time within approximately eight hours, police say.

