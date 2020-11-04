Burglary suspect shot by homeowner in east central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what they are calling a “hot prowl” burglary where the suspect was shot.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at a home near Clinton and Chestnut avenues.

Deputies say they saw the suspect walking and there was a chase. When officers caught up with him, the man told them he had been shot in the arm.

Deputies said the homeowner got in a confrontation with the man before he was shot.

