Burglary suspect arrested after Clovis break-in, police say

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A Clovis man is under arrest after police say he broke into a home in the city, robbed it, and then tried to flee the scene.

Officers say 46-year-old Doyle Winklepleck was discovered shortly after 11 a.m. inside a home on the 1600 block of Ashlan Avenue. Deputies first reported people running out of a home and when questioned they said there was a man inside. Clovis Police officers responded to the scene and the Fresno Police helicopter helped locate the fleeing suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Officers say they located the belongings stolen from the home, including a handgun and ammunition. Winklepeck was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges including residential burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.