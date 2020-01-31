Burglars steal an unknown amount of items from Visalia equipment rental business

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An undetermined amount of property was taken Thursday night from a Visalia equipment rental business, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a burglar alarm at Sunbelt Rentals located at 1220 N. Century St. around 10 p.m., Sgt. Celestina Sanchez said. Authorities found that an unknown number of suspects had smashed the front window and took off with an unknown amount of property.

Sanchez said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia Police.

