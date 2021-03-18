Burglar steals credit card, uses at Home Depot and McDonalds, police say

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say broke into a home in Clovis and stole chainsaws and other tools – also stole a credit card and used it to make purchases at Home Depot and McDonald’s.

Officers say the initial burglary took place at a home just south of Buchanan High School early in the morning on Feb. 2.

Surveillance footage shared by investigators shows the suspect, who is now wanted on felony fraud charges. Police ask anyone who can help identify the suspect to contact them.

