Bullet grazes man’s face in southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man suffered a bullet graze his face late Friday night in a southwest Fresno shooting, according to Fresno Police.

Officers received a Shot Spotter call in the area of Wayne’s Liquor, near the intersection of California Avenue and Fresno Street, around 10 p.m., said Lt. Stephen Viveros. Arriving officers found a 28-year-old man with a bullet graze wound to the face.

The victim was uncooperative with officers but investigators found surveillance video, that showed what appeared to be a pickup truck that was involved in the shooting, leaving the area.

No other information was immediately available.

