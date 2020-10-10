Bullet grazes 17-year-old boy’s head after disturbance in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A bullet grazed a 17-year-old boy’s head after a disturbance in Central Fresno on Friday, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say they responded to the area of White and Fresno avenues for a victim of a shooting just after 3:00 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene the victim had already been transported to a hospital by family members.

Officers were able to contact a 17-year-old boy at the hospital who had been grazed by gunfire in the head.

Lt. Anthony DeWall with the Fresno Police Department says the victim told officers the shooting was ensued due to a disturbance that had taken place involving some family members.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital, no other injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The investigation is on going.

