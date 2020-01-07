Brothers sought in Porterville homicide arrested after chase in Utah

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Porterville last week, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The shooting happened Thursday just before 11 a.m. in the 700 block of east Success Drive.

He was identified as Adonis Tapia, 22, of Porterville.

Immediately after the shooting, the Homicide Unit began tracking the suspects and had fled to Nebraska, where it’s believed they have family, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sunday, in coordination with Nebraska State Patrol and Utah Highway Patrol, the suspects were spotted entering the state of Utah, where a pursuit ensued.

The suspects were involved in a crash and were taken into custody without incident. They were not injured.

Tulare County detectives went to Utah to help with the investigation.

Jeremy Bailey, 20, and Christopher Corbit, 25, both of Porterville, were arrested on murder charges.

A motive for the shooting has not be released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects’ vehicle, which is believed to have been dumped shortly after the shooting, should call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

The vehicle is described as a black, 2006 Acura TL with license plate 8HEZ274.

