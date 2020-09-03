Brothers arrested in Fresno in connection to 2004 Arkansas homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were arrested in Fresno on Tuesday in connection to a 2004 murder in Arkansas.

Kenny Xayakesone, 35 (Fresno Police)

The suspects, brothers Kenny Xayakesone, 35, and Keimty Xayakesone, 33, had fled the Fort Smith, Arkansas area in 2004 following the murder of Adelio Romero, according to Fort Smith Police. They were identified as suspects by investigators and remained at large for 16 years and were featured on “America’s Most Wanted.”

Keimty Xayakesone, 33 (Fresno Police)

The brothers were taken into custody by Fresno Police and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Tuesday after being on the run since 2004.

Kenny and Keimty had active warrants for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Romero, Police said. Officers were able to apprehend both without incident.

Fort Smith Police thanked their counterparts in Fresno and the FBI and “all the FSPD, past and present, who worked tirelessly on this case to achieve justice for Mr. Romero and his family.”

