Brothers arrested, accused of fatally stabbing man who broke into their home, authorities say

EL NIDO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two brothers were arrested Saturday after the Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they allegedly stabbed a man to death after he attempted to break into their home.

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11000 block of Orchard Way just before 10:30 p.m for a report of a man trying to gain access into their home.

Authorities say the homeowner and his brother confronted the man in front of their home and after a chase, the man was allegedly stabbed multiple times by both brothers.

The sheriff’s office identified the brothers as Victor and Guillermo Candelario.





When deputies arrived, they located the unresponsive man and began life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the two brothers were booked into the Merced County Jail facing a charge of murder, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209)385-7551.