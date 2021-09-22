Brothers admit to stealing chainsaws from farming shed they broke into, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies have arrested two men and a teenager for stealing chainsaws after breaking into a farming shed Wednesday, according to Kings County Sheriff officials.

On Sept. 15 around 10:00 a.m., deputies were called out to the Kettleman City area to investigate a burglary that had taken place.

Officials say the victim of the burglary took deputies to a rural area of farmland where several sheds were located. One of the sheds had been broken into and three Husqvarna chainsaws had been stolen, according to deputies.

During the investigation, deputies say a witness told them that he saw three younger Hispanic males near the shed loading items into the trunk of an older black four-door Audi sedan and that the males saw the witness and fled from the area.

Authorities say the vehicle information was broadcast over the Sheriff’s Office radio and that deputies assigned to the Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force were in the area and observed a black Audi matching the description provided by the witness.

According to Kings County Sheriff officials, a vehicle enforcement stop was conducted and two occupants were contacted and identified.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle was Juan Andrade and the passenger was a 17-year-old juvenile. Detectives investigating the incident say Juan admitted that he and his brother, Christopher Andrade and the juvenile, each stole one chainsaw from the shed after breaking into it.

Officials say Juan then admitted that the three stashed the chainsaws in the bed of a black truck located at their home in Kettleman City.

According to deputies, Rural Crime Detectives drove to the home and were unable to locate the chainsaws, which had already been moved. Detectives say Christopher admitted to moving the items to a different location and took deputies to the area they were located, where each chainsaw was successfully recovered.

Authorities say Juan and Christopher were placed into custody and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft. Deputies say their bail was set at $30,000.

Kings County Sheriff officials say the 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested and then booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on the same charges.

According to authorities, all three subjects have since been released.