FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In handcuffs and a red jumpsuit 41-year-old Aaron Dudley appeared in court on Friday to plead not guilty to murdering his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Rebecca Logan and her unborn son Noah, who was expected to be born in just a few weeks.

“We had suspicions that the brother may have been involved, and then he ran from police, which is very typical of a guilty person,” he said.

Dudley is accused of stabbing N-Kya to death and then lighting her body on fire in a trashcan. Balderrama says the call they got on Tuesday wasn’t Dudley’s first run-in with the cops.

“The Fresno Police Department received a call on July 28, 2021, where the suspect, in this case, was deemed to be either a threat to himself or someone else and I believe was placed on a 72-hour hold,” he said.

Balderrama believes Dudley knew exactly what he was doing when he allegedly committed he horrific crime.

“This is a person that had the wherewithal to try to clean up the evidence, try to dispose of the body, ran from police…this is not a person that does not know what they’re doing,” he said.

In addition to two murder charges, Dudley faces two enhancements of use of a deadly weapon and special circumstance of multiple murder. If convicted of all charges, Dudley faces the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole.

Balderrama says the motive is still unknown.

“It’s pretty irrelevant in my opinion. It takes an awful lot of evil, hate, planning to stab your own sister multiple times,” he said.

Dudley will appear in court again on January 5th and has been denied bail.